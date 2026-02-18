Man accused of driving drunk into oncoming traffic, causing fiery crash on Parkway West

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of causing a fiery crash on the Parkway West.

Online court records show Tristan Michael Larson, 23, of Moon Township, is charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and related offenses.

According to the criminal complaint, Larson drove his SUV into oncoming traffic in Robinson Township last October.

Police say he hit a second vehicle, and both burst into flames.

Channel 11 previously told you about how 911 dispatchers and a tow truck operator who were passing by helped rescue the drivers from the fiery wreckage.

Both Larson and the other driver were hospitalized after the crash, with the other driver reportedly suffering multiple fractured vertebrae and various other injuries.

Police say Larson’s blood alcohol content tested above the legal limit after the crash, while he was in the hospital.

