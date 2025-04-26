Man accused of DUI 12 times pleads guilty to crashing into motorcycles in Westmoreland County

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man accused of crashing into motorcycles while driving drunk in Westmoreland County pleaded guilty in court.

District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said William Strogish, 68, of Ellsworth, was involved in a crash on Laurel Mountain in Ligonier Township in July 2023.

He was accused of hitting four motorcycles traveling in the opposite direction while driving an SUV. Three riders were injured and police said they had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Strogish lost his valid driver’s license in 1976 when he was designated as a “habitual offender.”

This was the 12th time he was arrested for a DUI-related incident.

Strogish entered a guilty plea during his court appearance on Friday.

He will be sentenced in the next three months.

