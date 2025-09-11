Man accused of fatally shooting another man riding a bike pleads guilty but mentally ill

PITTSBURGH — There’s finally closure in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting another man who was riding a bike in Bloomfield.

Court records show Lukas Kislak, 36, of Braddock, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in common pleas court to charges stemming from the March 26, 2023, shooting death of 26-year-old Alex Yerkey of Bethel Park.

Kislak is accused of shooting Yerkey in the head while Yerkey was riding his bicycle on Pearl Street to play baseball.

Alex Yerkey

Witnesses said Kislak walked away from the scene. He was arrested less than half a mile away.

Yerkey was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Court records show Kislak will face between 15 and 40 years in prison for a third-degree murder charge and between one and two years in prison for carrying a firearm without a license.

An original charge of criminal homicide was replaced with third-degree murder as part of the plea.

An additional charge of carrying a firearm without a license and charges of reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure were previously withdrawn in district court.

