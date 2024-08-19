Man accused of hitting person with belt during argument at Rivers Casino, assaulting state trooper

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after he allegedly hit another person with a belt during an argument at Rivers Casino and then assaulted a Pennsylvania State Trooper while being taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Pennsylvania State Police said Christopher Okeefe, 39, from Moon Township, was involved in a physical altercation on the gaming floor of the casino before 9 p.m. Friday.

Casino security identified Okeefe as having hit another person with his belt during and argument.

State police made initial contact with Okeefe on the gaming floor but he fled on foot into the casino parking garage. Troopers then found him in the garage, where he tried to flee on foot again but was taken into custody.

State police said while he was being taken to the Allegheny County Jail, he physically assaulted a state trooper.

Okeefe is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, evading arrest or detention on foot, resisting arrest, two disorderly conduct counts and public drunkenness.

