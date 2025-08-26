Man accused of hitting woman with her own car during crime spree; victim speaks out

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man accused of hitting a college student with her own vehicle as part of a days-long crime spree is facing charges.

“How do you feel now? How did it make you feel to leave somebody like that?”

That’s the question Hayli Barker has for Joshua Edgell.

“It was scary. It was really scary, and I was all alone,” Hayli told Channel 11.

Edgell is behind bars after police say he stole Hayli’s car at the Marathon gas station in Collier Township when she went in to pay.

“It was literally 3 minutes. I saw him in the driver’s seat...door open. I was screaming, panicking, freaking out, saying ‘What the heck are you doing, what are you doing.. give me my car back,’” she said.

Then, police say Edgell stepped on the gas — and hit Hayli, who landed on the hood of her own car.

“It’s still [unclear] to me if I landed on the vehicle, or if, because he stepped on the gas toward me, it just kind of happened to strike me that way,” she said.

According to investigators, Edgell didn’t make it far. He dropped the car off at the Grandpa Joe’s Candy Store corporate office, just a few minutes’ drive away.

But — all of Hayli’s credit cards, wallet, and other personal items were gone.

“Immediately, I called my banks, I cancelled the credit cards, made new account numbers for my debit cards,and transferred all the money.”

According to court documents, before Edgell was taken into custody — he committed a number of other crimes — like identity theft and stealing from other cars.

Hayli hopes to get justice.

“It was like he had no emotion. He just straight looked at me. And I was like… how can somebody do that and have no remorse?”

