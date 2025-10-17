Man accused of jumping over fence, coming face-to-face with elephant at Pittsburgh Zoo

PITTSBURGH — A dramatic video shows the moment an Ohio man came face-to-face with an elephant at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

Now, a self-proclaimed social media influencer is facing several felony charges.

The incident happened back on September 21, but charges were just filed.

According to police, Noah Thomas jumped over a fence at the elephant enclosure at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

