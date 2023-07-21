Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter takes stand in own defense

PITTSBURGH — There are new developments in the trial of a man charged with squeezing his ex-girlfriend’s daughter to death.

Kyrell Morgan is charged with killing Brielle Swinton, 2, in Stowe Township in December 2021.

On Friday, Morgan took the witness stand in his own defense. This comes after new evidence was revealed to the jury, including a Google search made after the little girl died.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca was in the courtroom and will have a report on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

