Man accused of ramming car into Pittsburgh FBI building gate faces judge for first time

PITTSBURGH — You may remember the cell phone video of Donald Henson — walking away from the FBI building in the South Side, after investigators say he crashed his car into the security gate, then draped an American Flag over it.

Since that day, Henson has been in jail, and that’s where he will continue to stay — after a federal judge decided to keep him behind bars during a detention hearing.

For the first time, we are learning about what may have motivated Henson that morning through witness testimony, as his mental health was thoroughly discussed during the hearing.

According to an FBI agent who testified, Henson told officers that he believed an FBI agent was living under his home, and he heard voices speaking to him. Plus, he claimed someone had put a monitoring device inside his throat while he was sleeping.

We also learned Henson is an Air Force veteran who suffered from PTSD. His defense attorney also told the judge he was sexually assaulted while serving in the military.

His defense team argued that instead of staying in jail, he should be transferred to the VA hospital, where he had previously received mental health treatment — but ultimately, the judge disagreed.

