Man accused of ramming ex-girlfriend’s car in local parking lot, hiding in bathroom with loaded gun

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Washington man is in jail after allegedly ramming his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle repeatedly in the Trinity Point Wal-Mart parking lot, while her she and her child were trying to drive away.

Police say Dametric Medlen had a PFA against him. Medlen reportedly rammed the vehicle multiple times, pushing it through the lot until his vehicle broke down.

Medlen then ran to the McDonalds, where officers say he hid in the bathroom with a loaded gun.

The incident happened at around noon on the busy Independence Day holiday.

Rusty’s Towing towed Medlen’s vehicle. The owner tells Channel 11 the victim’s vehicle had such significant damage; he was shocked to find out a child had been in the backseat.

“The whole driver’s side, from the rear wheels to the front, was smashed in. The doors were all caved in, windows were all blown out of it, but it was drivable,” said Keith Heckathorne.

The victim told Channel 11′s Cara Sapida that she and her son were thankfully not injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group