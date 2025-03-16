Man accused of shooting into building in Aliquippa while girl was inside

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police said he shot at a building in Aliquippa while someone was inside.

Officers were called to 380 Linmar Terrace for reports of shots fired at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police learned a gunman fired around 20 shots at the building from an assault rifle.

A juvenile girl was inside the house when the shooting happened. She was not injured. Police did not provide her exact age.

Davonte Odom, 27, was identified as a suspect. State police said he turned himself in.

He is being held at the Beaver County Jail and faces aggravated assault and related charges.

