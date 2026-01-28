Man accused of shooting Lower Burrell business owner deemed competent to stand trial

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A man charged in the murder of a popular bar owner has been deemed competent to stand trial.

The decision made on Tuesday by a Westmoreland County judge ends nearly 16 months of uncertainty surrounding the case.

Nathan Salem is accused of shooting and killing David Magill outside Mogie’s Irish Pub in Lower Burrell in December 2023.

The case has been on hold since June 2024, when he was initially declared incompetent.

But now, online court records show that Salem was deemed competent during a hearing on Jan. 27.

No new court dates have been filed at this point.

