Man accused of shooting at police in Homestead after chase sentenced to prison

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting at a police officer will spend time in prison.

Erik Addison was behind the wheel without a license when he drove away from an officer trying to pull him over in May 2023, according to court documents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Suspect shot in exchange of gunfire with police in Homestead; 2 officers injured

Authorities said he led police on a chase, hit a police cruiser and fired at an officer in the process.

He pleaded guilty earlier in February. More than a dozen other charges were withdrawn.

According to court documents, he will spend a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group