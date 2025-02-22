Man accused of shooting at police in Homestead after chase sentenced to prison

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting at a police officer will spend time in prison.
Erik Addison was behind the wheel without a license when he drove away from an officer trying to pull him over in May 2023, according to court documents.
Authorities said he led police on a chase, hit a police cruiser and fired at an officer in the process.
He pleaded guilty earlier in February. More than a dozen other charges were withdrawn.
According to court documents, he will spend a minimum of 20 years in prison.
