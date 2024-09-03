Man accused of shooting at vehicle, injuring man in Clairton turns himself in

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man is facing charges for a Sunday afternoon shooting in Clairton.

The Allegheny County Police Department says just before 4 p.m. Sunday, a man got out of his vehicle at the intersection of Fourth Street and Carnegie Avenue and shot through the windshield of another vehicle. The victim was shot in the leg and while accelerating away from the gunfire, hit the shooter with his vehicle.

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment and has already been released.

ACPD identified the suspect as James Reese, 36, of Pittsburgh, and say he turned himself in on Tuesday.

Reese is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He’s being held at the Allegheny County Jail on $50,000 bail while awaiting his preliminary hearing.

