Man accused of stabbing another man in the face in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man in the face in Aliquippa.

Javen Jajuan Alford, 26, of Aliquippa, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, following an incident on Wednesday.

Court records show police were called to the 300 block of Superior Avenue around 12:18 a.m. for reports of a fight in an apartment building and a person possibly stabbed.

Police arrived and spoke with a man whose face was bleeding.

The man claimed Alford had been fighting with another person in the hallway. The man told Alford to stop yelling because his kids were asleep, and he began arguing with Alford, punching him in the face.

Alford left but soon came back and began yelling, the man claimed. When the man opened his door, he saw Alford holding a steak knife and saying, “I am going to kill you,” records say.

The man claimed Alford stabbed him in the face and then left. Police say the man had a 1-inch stab wound under his bottom lip.

Records say police found Alford at his apartment and arrested him.

