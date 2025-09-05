Man accused of stabbing another man in the neck in Homewood North charged with attempted homicide

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing attempted homicide after police say he stabbed another man in the neck during a robbery in Homewood North.

John Reznickcheck, 51, of Tarentum, is in the Allegheny County Jail after police say he attacked a man on the 900 block of Brushton Avenue on Tuesday.

A criminal complaint said the victim was stabbed in the right side of the neck and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The stab wound missed all vital components.

That man told police he was stabbed by a man wearing a bright orange shirt and khaki pants. He added the attacker had an afro-style haircut and gray and black facial hair.

Court documents say the victim and his girlfriend encountered Reznickcheck, whom they did not know, while traveling to a friend’s house. He told police Reznickcheck stopped them just to talk at that point.

He reported encountering Reznickcheck again when he left that friend’s house on a bike to go to the grocery store. He told police the man jumped on his back and put a knife to his neck. He said Reznickcheck told him to give up everything in his pocket. That included a couple of hundred dollars. After this, Reznickcheck proceeded to slice his neck, the victim told police.

An officer reported seeing a situation that matched the victim’s story on surveillance cameras.

A fully marked patrol vehicle spotted Reznickcheck in the 7300 block of Frankstown Avenue at around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said he was continuously looking back over his shoulder and ran into the woods when a detective made a U-turn in the vehicle to approach him.

Officers searched the area and took him into custody at gunpoint at North Homewood Avenue and Frankstown Avenue.

Police ran Reznickcheck’s ID at the station and learned he had a warrant for robbery out of Tarentum, too.

When Reznickcheck was shown a picture of himself at the scene, police say he admitted it was him in the photo. When they showed him a photo of him stabbing the victim, he requested an attorney and the interview ended, police say.

Officers also said a crack cocaine rock fell out of Reznickcheck’s sock during the interview.

