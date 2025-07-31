Man accused of stealing delivery driver’s truck, dragging him in Pittsburgh’s South Side

A man is accused of stealing a delivery driver’s truck, then dragging him the length of a football field on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Robert Howard, 27, is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing from police and more.

The victim told police he ran inside while making a delivery along South 21st Street. When the victim came back out, he told police Howard was in his truck.

The victim said Howard hit the gas as he grabbed one of the door handles and was dragged roughly 100 yards, according to the criminal complaint.

Police tracked the truck using surveillance cameras – and eventually arrested Howard at gunpoint on Saint Thomas Street in the South Side Slopes.

Howard was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he was unable to post bond.

