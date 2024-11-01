Man accused of threatening to fight Pittsburgh Police, UPMC staff

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after police say he tried to assault officers and UPMC staff.

Police say they found Wade Whindleton, 37, lying on the ground near an ATM at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Oakland Avenue in Oakland.

Officers turned on their lights and called medics after he told them he was “not okay” after they asked.

Court documents say Whindleton’s belongings were sprawled out in the area as if he had fallen. He said he was coming from a bar and had been drinking.

Whidleton allegedly grew aggressive, began balling his fists and making antagonistic comments to officers.

Police took him into custody after he disregarded their orders to stay seated.

As officers tried to place him into their vehicles, he allegedly kicked an officer after going limp.

He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital to be evaluated. Police say he became verbally aggressive with UPMC Police and staff and balled his fists again. He shouted phrases such as, “Let’s go,” multiple times.

Whindleton faces a felony charge of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

