Man accused of threatening to kill people while wielding knife in Pennsylvania Sheetz

A man is accused of running around a Pennsylvania Sheetz with a large knife, threating to kill people.

NBC News affiliate WGAL reports the incident happened on March 3 at a Sheetz in Cumberland County.

According to police, multiple people reported that the man, later identified as Charles Hutton, 24, was stabbing the machete-style knife into the ground, taking off his clothes and charging at bystanders.

At some point, a person disarmed the Hutton and turned the knife over to the store.

Hutton left in a Subaru and is not in police custody. But, they’ve filed several charges against him, including simple assault by physical menace, disorderly conduct and harassment.

