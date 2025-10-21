Man accused of trying to hit trooper with vehicle during multi-county pursuit

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man suspected of trying to intentionally strike a trooper during a pursuit on Monday evening.

In a press release, PSP states troopers with the Kittanning and Butler Stations were involved in an incident that began in Butler County and then in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.

During the pursuit, PSP says the driver, whom they identify as Ronald Piper, 46, of Butler, tried to strike a trooper with his vehicle. That trooper was standing off the road after deploying spike strips.

Piper then reportedly drove into the woods, then ran away. Investigators were not able to find him.

Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, PSP Kittanning learned of a reported stolen vehicle from Bear Road. PSP thinks that Piper stole this vehicle after crashing.

The stolen vehicle was later found damaged on State Route 422 near Swartzlander Lane in Clearfield Township, Butler County.

There is now an active arrest warrant for Piper’s arrest. Online court records show he faces a dozen charges, including three counts of aggravated assault, fleeing and evading arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or where Piper may be is asked to contact PSP Kittanning Station at 724-543-2011 and speak with Trooper Swartz.

