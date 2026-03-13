Man accused of trying to rob gas station with pepper spray, stealing vehicle

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a man accused of trying to rob a gas station early Friday morning was arrested a short time later while driving a car that had just been reported stolen.

According to police, officers were called to the Marathon gas station on Race Track Road after a clerk reported being threatened during an attempted robbery.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Randy Lee Bell, was armed with pepper spray and implied he had a gun in his pocket. The clerk refused to hand over any money.

Police say he fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Hear how that vehicle’s owner helped track him down on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

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