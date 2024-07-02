Man accused of using racial slurs, threatening to kill driver in South Greensburg road rage incident

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man is facing several charges after a road rage incident that happened on June 20 at the intersection of U.S.119 and Huff Avenue.

Michael Gravely faces ethnic intimidation, child endangerment and terroristic threat charges after police arrested him on Monday.

“I am not all that surprised,” said Brian Kleber, who lives nearby.

According to police, Gravely and another man were driving on Route 119. The other man passed Gravely, and police said Gravely started tailgating him.

The other driver then switched lanes.

The two stopped at the red light at the intersection of 119 and Huff Avenue, and Gravely got out of the car, leaving his one-month-old alone in the back seat.

That’s when police said he used racial slurs, threatened to kill the other man and told him to go back to his country.

Police said Gravely punched the driver’s side window, shattering the glass.

Kleber, who spoke with Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek on Tuesday afternoon, said they’re not surprised something like this happened.

“At that particular intersection, I myself have been the victim of not one, not two, but three random drivers trying to utilize their vehicles as weapons just based off of how I’m dressed,” they said.

According to court documents, Gravely said the back of the other driver’s trailer had bumped his car, which caused him to swerve and nearly hit the median.

Gravely told police that upset him, since his daughter was in the car, and that the other man had his phone pointing at him.

According to court documents, when police asked Gravely if he used racial slurs – he said “not that I’m aware of.”

He also denied threatening to kill the man.

He did admit to damaging the other car.

“It’s really nice to be able to see that the police are actually making sure that the victims are protected and heard when things like this comes up, so it’s a nice change of pace, honestly, to see,” Kleber said.

Gravely is out of jail on bond. Police say the damage to the other man’s car is nearly $2,700.

