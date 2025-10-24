Man charged with setting fire to Pittsburgh home while 3 people were inside

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood while three people were inside.

Fire crews were called to the 3800 block of Windgap Avenue around 9:16 p.m. on Thursday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, three people who were inside had already escaped safely out the back of the home.

Fire officials said the fire originated on the front porch, which investigators determined was suspicious in nature.

A suspect, who was identified as Timothy Hamilton, 45, was detained in Kennedy Township and taken to Pittsburgh Police Headquarters for questioning.

Hamilton was arrested and is facing multiple felony arson charges. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

