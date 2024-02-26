Man arrested after attacking another man with pickaxe in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is in the Allegheny County Jail after allegedly attacking another man with a pickaxe.

Court documents say police were told about a call made to 911 who said another man was chasing him with the pickaxe on Ridgeway Street in Pittsburgh.

Police arrived and were able to arrest the man and take the pickaxe away from him. Court documents say the attacker was Rocky Casale, 41.

The victim told police Casale began attacking him during an argument. Casale grabbed a cast iron pan lid and hit the victim in the head multiple times.

Court documents say the victim was able to get Casale locked out of the house during the altercation but he began breaking windows in an attempt to get back in. He eventually went to the shed where he got a spare key and the pickaxe.

Using the spare key, Casale got back in the house and hit the victim with the pick of the pickaxe on his right side. Police say several of the victim’s ribs were broken.

Casale faces attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group