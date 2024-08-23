Man arrested after hours-long standoff in West Brownsville

WEST BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Neighbors in West Brownsville tell Channel 11 police and sheriff’s deputies had a large area of Main Street, as well as Middle Street, shut down Friday afternoon for multiple hours.

According to West Brownsville Police, their office, State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were serving multiple arrest warrants at a house on Main Street.

One neighbor said he returned home in the middle of the apparent standoff and was told by state troopers to leave the area for his safety.

According to that neighbor, he saw investigators at the same house on Wednesday.

Police say they attempted to serve the warrants Wednesday but were unsuccessful.

Friday, they were able to arrest the man they were looking for.

Investigators say one of the warrants was for a probation violation.

Channel 11 is working to learn more about who the man is and what other charges he’s facing.

