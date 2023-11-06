Man arrested after putting gun to Latrobe bar patron’s head, police say

LATROBE, Pa. — A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he put a gun to another man’s head at a Latrobe bar.

The city of Latrobe Police Department said on Facebook that the incident happened while the suspect was under the influence of alcohol.

The department says officers responded quickly, identifying and taking the man into custody while ensuring the safety of bar patrons.

“Events like these remind us of the importance of responsible drinking and the potential consequences of letting our judgment slip when alcohol is involved. It’s crucial that we all take personal responsibility for our actions, especially when it comes to matters as serious as this,” the post says in part.

