Man arrested after selling methamphetamine during controlled buy in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly sold methamphetamine during a controlled buy in Indiana County.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Jacob Shedlock, 30, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

The Indiana County Drug Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of narcotics in February 2024. A controlled purchase is when a suspect sells drugs to a confidential informant or an undercover officer.

Shedlock sold methamphetamine during the controlled purchase, the district attorney’s office said.

Shedlock is currently being housed at the State Correctional Institution in Greene County on unrelated charges. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group