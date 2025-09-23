Man arrested after trying to light state police cruiser on fire, troopers say

BUTLER, Pa. — A state police trooper had to tackle a man and arrest him after he allegedly tried to light a police cruiser on fire in the city of Butler.

Shane Albert Everetts, 32, of Butler, is facing several charges, including aggravated arson and reckless endangerment, after state police said he lit a lighter and tried to put it in the gas tank of a trooper’s police cruiser that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of South Main and West Cunningham Streets in Butler.

“The light changed, the individual refused to move,” said Trooper Bertha Cazy, PIO for Troop D. “He was not acting rationally at all.”

That’s when, state police said, Everetts asked the trooper for a ride to the hospital. When the trooper agreed to do so, Everetts allegedly ran around the car, opened the cover to the gas tank and ignited the lighter, as the trooper was standing next to the cruiser.

“The car may not have caught on fire, but that it is still very concerning that he attempted to do that,” Cazy said. “It was good that [the trooper] was outside of the vehicle at the time.”

Troopers said Everetts ran away, leading the officer on a foot chase. He was eventually tackled to the ground and arrested with the help of backup.

People who visit Downtown Butler said they’ve learned that anything can happen at any time.

“I think our police officers are on the front line for a reason, along with EMS. All they care about is your safety,” said Dave Lennon of Armstrong County. “Hopefully, that guy finds help. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs.”

Everetts is in the Butler County Prison. He’ll appear in front of a judge next week.

