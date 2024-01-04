Man arrested after weekslong robbery spree around Stowe Township, McKees Rocks

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police say he went on a weekslong robbery spree around the area of Stowe Township and McKees Rocks.

According to the criminal complaints, Wael Hasi Mohamed Jones is accused of holding up three stores in Stowe Township and a fourth in McKees Rocks between November and December.

Officials said Mohamed Jones got away with $43,000.

Police said in several of the robberies, Mohamed Jones wore the same thing: a maroon jacket with a fur hood and a blue surgical mask.

Mohamed Jones was caught on Monday when a worker triggered the panic alarm.

Mohamed Jones is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group