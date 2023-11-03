Man arrested for attempting to expose himself to drivers in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he tried to flash drivers in McKees Rocks.

According to McKees Rocks police, a citizen posted photos on social media of a man in the area of Island Avenue near Churchill Street.

The man, later identified as William Unrue, was naked from the waist down and was trying to expose himself to passing motorists.

Unrue was arrested, arraigned and released on non-monetary bond.

Police said Unrue was arrested in the past for similar behavior.

