Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting in Hill District

PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood on Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man dead after shooting in Hill District

Pittsburgh police say a man was found shot in the chest in the area of Perry Street.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Gerald L. Bogan III, 23, of East Liberty.

On Friday, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said Dontae Lewis, 18, of Pittsburgh, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Lewis was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Officials say he’s charged with criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with physical evidence.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group