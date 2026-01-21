Man arrested, charged with killing his roommate at a Pittsburgh group home

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody and facing homicide charges, accused of killing his roommate Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

Channel 11 previously told you that Timothy Moran, 62, was found at a group home on S. Aiken Avenue around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday unresponsive and with “significant trauma to his head and face.” He was pronounced dead on scene. Police later said he was stabbed multiple times in the head and face.

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, acting police chief Jason Lando confirmed that Moran’s roommate, Eric Henderson, 44, was arrested overnight in Bellevue.

Lando said Moran is being charged with homicide.

In that press conference, Lando revealed that the 8:25 p.m. call wasn’t the first time police were at the house on Tuesday. Officers were called to the home for what was described as a “verbal dispute between roommates” regarding personal space around 6 p.m.

At that time, there was reportedly no threat of violence or weapon involved, so officers determined there was no further action for them to take and no arrests were made.

Lando said the body camera footage of those officers was reviewed and it was confirmed that the first call was handled appropriately.

Officers noted during the press conference that they’ve responded to the home eight times in the last three months, mostly for things not criminal in nature, like welfare checks or noise complaints.

