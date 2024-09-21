Man arrested in connection to McKees Rocks homicide

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested on Friday in connection to a homicide in McKees Rocks last weekend.

Richard Horne, 28, was identified as the suspect in the shooting that happened along Ella Street on Saturday night.

William Hopkins, 34, died in a local hospital after the shooting.

Horne was found in Hazelwood on Friday and arrested.

He is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide.

