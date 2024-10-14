Man arrested after deadly shooting at Lawrenceville bar

Local

PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting at a hookah bar in Lawrenceville.

Eric Sudduth-Jones, 24, is charged in the Oct. 6 shooting that killed Malcolm Nowlin, 26.

Malcolm Nowlin

Nowlin, who was working security at Dijlah Restaurant and Hookah Lounge at the time, died over the weekend.

Police said Sudduth-Jones was arrested in Wilkinsburg on Monday.

He is charged with criminal homicide and is in the Allegheny County Jail.

