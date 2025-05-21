Man arrested, Etna police work to identify other thieves after string of recent car break-ins

ETNA, Pa. — Several streets in the Etna, Sharpsburg, and Shaler areas have recently been the targets of thefts and vehicle break-ins. Etna police have made at least one arrest, but they believe there are more thieves out there and are asking neighbors to be vigilant.

Etna police arrested Keith Williams after court documents said he was seen on surveillance video checking door handles and attempting to break into vehicles.

One victim who lives on Middle Street in Etna told police her purse and gift cards, valued at more than $150, were stolen out of her car. Williams was also seen doing the same thing in Sharpsburg. People there are also on the lookout.

“People should lock their cars at all times, so it’s just unfortunate that something like this is going on in any of the neighborhoods,” said Ted Tucker, who visits the area frequently.

In a separate incident, Ring doorbell video shows a group of individuals, believed to be minors, driving through a neighborhood, checking for unlocked cars. In a Facebook post, Etna’s mayor, Robert Tuñón, said they’re wearing masks, gloves, and dark clothing, running ahead of a vehicle as they search.

Carrie Napiecek, whose car was parked in the neighborhood along High Street, said her car was locked and left alone, but that wasn’t the case for everyone.

“There were three people down the street, I guess two cars that they did not lock, so they ransacked their cars. And then there was a car, it was locked, and somehow they jimmied the door open,” Napiecek said.

Etna’s mayor is urging residents to lock their car doors and remove valuable items. He said borough police are continuing to patrol neighborhoods while working to identify suspects. Anyone who believes they may be a victim is encouraged to report it to police. You can send video to etnapd@etnaborough.org.

