Local

Man arrested for having stolen gun in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Man arrested for having stolen gun in Downtown Pittsburgh Man arrested for having stolen gun in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after he was found with a stolen gun in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police said Violence Prevention Unit (VPU) detectives working in the area of Fifth Avenue and Market Street arrested Deontae Bates, 18, on July 11.

Bates was in possession of a gun that was confirmed stolen out of West Mifflin, according to police.

Bates is charged with receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Window washers rescued from scaffolding stuck on side of Downtown Pittsburgh skyscraper
  • 1-year-old found crawling on highway after brother found dead, mother arrested
  • Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Sharon grocery store stabbing; 2 others charged
  • VIDEO: Police looking to identify suspect in Downtown Pittsburgh assault
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read