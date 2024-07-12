Man arrested for having stolen gun in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after he was found with a stolen gun in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police said Violence Prevention Unit (VPU) detectives working in the area of Fifth Avenue and Market Street arrested Deontae Bates, 18, on July 11.

Bates was in possession of a gun that was confirmed stolen out of West Mifflin, according to police.

Bates is charged with receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

