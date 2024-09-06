Man arrested for robbing Dormont bank, police say

DORMONT, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he robbed a bank in Dormont Tuesday.

Dormont police were called to a robbery at the Dollar Bank on West Liberty Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Allegheny County police said a man wearing a partial facial covering verbally demanded money from a teller. He reached over the counter and removed an unknown amount of cash from the drawer.

Several police departments searched the area for the suspect but didn’t find him.

John Flick, 58, was identified as the suspect in the robbery, police said. He was taken into custody two days after the robbery on an unrelated warrant.

Flick is charged with robbery by oral or written demand, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

