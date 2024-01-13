Local

Man attacks medic after being hit with hammer during fight in Butler County

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

PROSPECT, Pa. — Two men were arrested after a chaotic incident in Butler County where a medic was attacked after a fight involving a hammer.

State police say Dean Convery, 54 and Eric Mulneix, 58, got into a fight at the 1110 block of New Castle Road in Prospect on Friday at 9:33 p.m.

During the fight, Convery allegedly hit Mulneix in the head with a hammer, police documents say.

Mulneix was put into an ambulance to be taken to a hospital. Police said he became violent in the vehicle and ended up punching a medic.

Charges have been filed against both men.

