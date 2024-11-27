Man believed to be armed barricaded in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A SWAT situation is underway in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said SWAT units are in the area of Lowrie Street and Croft Street.

Officials said a man is barricaded and believed to be armed.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene of this breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group