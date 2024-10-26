Man brandishes gun, steals vehicle in Pittsburgh overnight, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating an overnight armed carjacking.

Public safety officials say the armed carjacking was reported just after 2 a.m. on Penn Avenue between East End Avenue and Peebles Street.

The victim told police that a man brandished a gun and then stole his vehicle, fleeing down Penn Avenue toward Bakery Square.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in Homewood around 2:10 a.m. Police briefly pursued the vehicle before losing sight of it. It was later found unoccupied by Oakwood Street and Inglenook Place, just outside the city.

The vehicle was towed for processing.

Officials describe the suspect as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and approximately 25 years old. He was wearing a multicolored hoodie and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

