Man broke into cars on Duquesne University’s campus, assaulted officers, police say

PITTSBURGH — Students watched from their classroom as a crime spree unfolded in broad daylight, right on the campus of Duquesne University.

University police said around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, they got the call that a man, later identified as Jordan Smith, was breaking into cars on campus. They saw him entering a Jeep Wrangler, which was parked on Boyd Street, and when they approached him, things quickly escalated.

“It caused kind of a commotion. They stopped the entire class,” said Odessa Baker, a sophomore at Duquesne University.

Court documents said Smith got out of the car and started running from police as they got closer. Officers eventually caught up with him, but he allegedly punched one of them in his face, kicked a female officer, and tried to grab an officer’s gun out of its holster.

Police say even after they handcuffed smith, he still fought back, continuing to kick officers, as well as the doors and partition in the back of the police cruiser. He was taken to UPMC Mercy for treatment and has to be restrained inside of the hospital.

News of the incident spread quickly across campus, with many students in disbelief.

“They saw someone breaking into the car, then they starting posting it all over our Duquesne Snapchat story as well,” Baker said.

“I didn’t think anything of it because, honestly, people lie a lot on Snapchat. But I heard this morning it was true – then I was like, ‘Wow that actually happened,’” said Paul Feiling Jr., a freshman at Duquesne University.

Channel 11 is trying to find out how badly any of the officers who were attacked were hurt, but students said they’re grateful for the officers’ quick response.

“Duquesne police has it handled and they stress that they’ll keep them safe and keep their belongings protected,” Feiling said.

“Now we’re all a little more careful about locking our vehicles and where we park as well,” Baker said.

Smith remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

