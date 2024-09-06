Man caught trying to escape from Fayette County Jail

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was caught trying to escape from the Fayette County Jail over Labor Day weekend.

The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office received a tip regarding a planned escape from the jail.

Calvin Jay Huffman, who is awaiting trial on charges including solicitation to commit murder, had allegedly planned his escape via a letter found in the jail’s outgoing mail.

The DA’s office said the letter contained a “very meticulous and detailed” escape plan, including diagrams of a specific area of the facility to be accessed and references to specialized tools needed to complete the escape.

Staff at the jail, Pennsylvania State Police and the Chief County Detective worked together to prevent the escape, officials said.

When the plot was discovered, Huffman was placed into the Restrictive Housing Unit, where he vandalized his cell, damaged the jail’s sprinkler system and made several threats to staff.

Huffman is charged with attempted escape and will face more charges for the vandalism, officials said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group