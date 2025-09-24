Man charged after allegedly carrying gun onto Seneca Valley school grounds

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has been charged following an incident that put Seneca Valley schools on secure status.

In a letter, school district officials say a resource officer saw a person riding a bike through the Haine Elementary/Middle School parking lot on Sept. 15. The person was wearing a hat and hoodie despite the weather being warm.

Police later received reports that the person had stopped at a local business. He was wearing a mask and appeared to be carrying a holstered weapon across his chest, officials say.

All Seneca Valley buildings were put on secure status with increased police presence out of an abundance of caution, even though there was no direct threat to the schools.

The investigation into this incident led to a charge of possessing a weapon on school property being filed against David Matthew Lisyuk, 21, of Aliquippa. He has no ties to the Seneca Valley School District.

According to the criminal complaint, several people reported a suspicious male riding a bike in Cranberry Township with a black pistol holstered in a bag on his chest.

Police say that, based on surveillance video, Lisyuk emerged from the path connecting Crestwood Court to the southwestern corner of the school parking lot around 8:28 a.m., when students were arriving at the school.

Lisyuk was reportedly carrying a working, privately made 9mm pistol. He told police he was unaware he was on school property until he was going through the parking lot.

