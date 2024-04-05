Man charged with sexually assaulting woman near Pitt’s campus

PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged more than a month after a woman was sexually assaulted in Oakland, Pittsburgh police said.

The alleged assault happened along Melwood Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 3.

>> Woman sexually assaulted near Pitt’s campus while walking home early Sunday morning, police say

Pittsburgh police said the woman had just gotten off a PRT bus and was walking to her apartment while on the phone when a man came up behind her, said he had a weapon and told her to stop talking on the phone. He then assaulted her in an alley, threatened to kill her and punched her in the eye.

The suspect has been identified as Javonne Thompson, 35.

Police said Thompson was already in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.

Thompson is facing multiple new charges in connection to this case, including sexual assault and robbery.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group