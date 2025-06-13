Man charged in connection with killing of woman found shot in SUV last week

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has been charged in connection with the killing of a woman found shot in an SUV last week.

Detectives had obtained an arrest warrant for Israel Moseby, 19, in connection with the incident, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.

Moseby is now charged with criminal homicide, persons not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

According to court records, police were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Chartiers Avenue in the Crafton Heights neighborhood for a ShotSpotter alert. There, they found a woman who’d been shot multiple times in the trunk, slumped over into the open door of an SUV.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after 5 a.m.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the woman as Samantha Tabitha Howells, 52, of Pittsburgh.

