Man charged in deadly McKees Rocks shooting

A man is facing charges for a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks in December.

The Allegheny County Police Department announced multiple charges, including homicide, against Thomas Smith, 44, on Wednesday.

Detectives say these charges stem from a Dec. 6 shooting at 2nd Street and Broadway Avenue that killed Floyd Wilson, 51.

During the investigation, detectives seized a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, and after searching it, they determined it belonged to Smith. A firearm was discovered inside the vehicle, which, according to court documents, had been reported stolen in February 2023.

The investigation also consisted of speaking with witnesses and analyzing evidence.

Court documents state that when Smith was interviewed by police on March 26, he admitted to shooting Wilson after Wilson got into an argument with a passenger in his vehicle. Smith claimed the passenger did not fire a weapon.

Smith is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

