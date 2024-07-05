Man charged with DUI in West Mifflin crash involving several children

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man is facing DUI charges after he caused in a crash in West Mifflin, police said.

Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lewis Run Road and Clairton Road at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Responding units found two cars, a Dodge Durango and a Jeep Cherokee, that were severely damaged, according to the criminal complaint.

The Durango was driven by Clarence Newsom III and had four juveniles inside. The other car had three people inside, including one juvenile, court documents said.

According to the complaint, the driver of the Cherokee told police that he was driving eastbound on Lewis Run Road and had a green light at the intersection. He tried turning on to Clairton Road when the Durango, which went through a red light and was unable to stop before the collision, hit the Jeep on the driver’s side.

Witnesses told police that they saw Newsom exit the car after the crash with two bottles of alcohol, which he then threw into the bushes, court documents said. When speaking with Newsom, officers noticed he had glassy and watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath and person.

The complaint said police asked Newsom where he threw the bottles, to which he denied having any. When an officer approached with the bottles, Newsom said they were old and that he had been drinking at a cookout.

Newsom was taken into custody when he grew agitated and aggressive toward officers. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and then the West Mifflin Police Station.

Officers at the scene found a plastic bag of marijuana inside the Durango as well as a fully loaded gun.

Newsom is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, four counts of endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest, possession of a small amount of marijuana, reckless driving, driving a vehicle at a safe speed, traffic control signs, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and disorderly conduct.

