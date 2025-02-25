Man charged with firing shots at delivery driver’s car in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man was arrested after police said he fired shots at a delivery driver’s car in North Braddock on Monday.

Dontae Brown, 24, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence.

On Monday around 11 p.m., Allegheny County detectives were called to Copeland Avenue after shots were fired into a vehicle.

Detectives said a delivery driver was driving in the area when he said his vehicle was nearly struck at a stop sign by a silver car with at least two women inside. The victim said the silver car followed him onto Copeland Avenue.

The delivery driver told police he attempted to turn around at a dead end when he saw the silver vehicle park on the street. He said a man, later identified as Brown, approached his vehicle and pointed a gun at him.

When the victim tried to drive away, he said he heard multiple gunshots. Detectives said it was later determined his car was hit by at least three bullets.

The delivery driver was not injured.

Detectives said they were able to identify Brown and the home he went into from witnesses. He was taken into custody a short time later and two guns were recovered from the home.

