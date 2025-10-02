Man charged with homicide by vehicle months after deadly crash near Squirrel Hill Tunnel

PITTSBURGH — Charges have been filed in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway East that left a man dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man killed while stopped in traffic near Squirrel Hill Tunnel

Court records show Donald Isiah Lewis II, 28, of Pittsburgh, is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and summary charges, following the deadly crash on March 31.

In the criminal complaint, police say Lewis was driving a Corvette at a high rate of speed westbound toward the Squirrel Hill Tunnel just before 2 a.m.

Lewis’ vehicle reportedly struck a Honda Civic from behind, causing it to rear-end another vehicle, which in turn rear-ended a fourth vehicle.

The three struck vehicles were stopped at a traffic control signal at the time, due to a temporary closure of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

The Civic’s driver, 47-year-old Landon Ray, was taken to UPMC Mercy but died shortly afterward, police say.

Lewis reportedly told police the crash was his fault, and said the tunnel was open at the time.

Police searched Lewis’ vehicle and concluded it was traveling 101 miles per hour immediately before the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group