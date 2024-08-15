Man charged with killing mother, another person inside house in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man who Allegheny County police were looking to question about a double murder in Homestead has now been charged with the crime.

Police said John Malcolm Smith, 25, showed up at a Pittsburgh police station to turn himself in Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the 100 block of West 15th Avenue around 4:15 p.m. after reports of shots fired. A witness also told police they heard Smith threatening to kill his mother, Antoniette Porterfield.

When SWAT entered the home, they found Porterfield, along with another victim John West, shot to death.

Smith is charged with two counts of criminal homicide.

