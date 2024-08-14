Local

Allegheny County police identify man they want to question in Homestead double homicide

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

John Malcom Smith

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Allegheny County Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man they want to question about a double homicide in Homestead.

Police say they want to speak with John Malcom Smith, who has arrest warrants for burglary and simple assault out of Homestead, as well as probation violations.

They want to speak with Smith about the deaths of Antoinette Porterfield and John West, who were found shot and killed in a Homestead house on Monday.

>>> Man, woman dead in Homestead double homicide

If you see Smith, do not approach and call 911. Anyone who knows where he may be should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • PennDOT responds to recent posts claiming Pennsylvania is removing state inspection requirements
  • Shots fired at police leads to SWAT situation in Monongahela
  • Man, woman dead in Homestead double homicide
  • VIDEO: Greensburg woman fighting for her life after North Versailles motorcycle crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read