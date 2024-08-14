Allegheny County police identify man they want to question in Homestead double homicide

Allegheny County Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man they want to question about a double homicide in Homestead.

Police say they want to speak with John Malcom Smith, who has arrest warrants for burglary and simple assault out of Homestead, as well as probation violations.

They want to speak with Smith about the deaths of Antoinette Porterfield and John West, who were found shot and killed in a Homestead house on Monday.

If you see Smith, do not approach and call 911. Anyone who knows where he may be should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

